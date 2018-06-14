Kathy Griffin Slammed for Calling Kevin Hart a ‘Pu**y’ For Not Attacking Trump

Comedian Kathy Griffin is facing backlash on social media for calling actor and stand-up comedy rockstar Kevin Hart a “pussy” for refusing to attack President Donald Trump in his stage act.

Griffin, who has refashioned herself as a chief Trump critic, attacked Hart in an interview with USA Today saying that as a black man it is a “pussy move” for Hart to avoid attacking Trump during his stand-up act.

“I do feel like this is such an anxiety-ridden time for everyone that there is a thirst for all kinds of comedy,” Griffin told the paper. “And look, if you want to not hear about Trump at all, go see Kevin Hart. He doesn’t even mention Trump. I personally think that’s a p—y move because he’s a black man. But I guess he’s selling more tickets than I ever will.”

But since her attack on Hart, Griffin has suffered yet another backlash to one of her expletive-laden rants.

For instance, one social media user slammed Griffin saying, “[What] does Kevin Hart being black have to do with this? Some of the dumbest hot takes on race and politics come from white liberals.”

On her own Twitter feed, recording artist Joy Villa proved to be another Griffin critic telling the ostracized comedienne that Hart won’t be bullied.

Many other enraged social media users chimed in, too, slamming Griffin:

