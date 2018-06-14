Kathy Griffin Slammed for Calling Kevin Hart a ‘Pu**y’ For Not Attacking Trump

Comedian Kathy Griffin is facing backlash on social media for calling actor and stand-up comedy rockstar Kevin Hart a “pussy” for refusing to attack President Donald Trump in his stage act.

Griffin, who has refashioned herself as a chief Trump critic, attacked Hart in an interview with USA Today saying that as a black man it is a “pussy move” for Hart to avoid attacking Trump during his stand-up act.

“I do feel like this is such an anxiety-ridden time for everyone that there is a thirst for all kinds of comedy,” Griffin told the paper. “And look, if you want to not hear about Trump at all, go see Kevin Hart. He doesn’t even mention Trump. I personally think that’s a p—y move because he’s a black man. But I guess he’s selling more tickets than I ever will.”

But since her attack on Hart, Griffin has suffered yet another backlash to one of her expletive-laden rants.

For instance, one social media user slammed Griffin saying, “[What] does Kevin Hart being black have to do with this? Some of the dumbest hot takes on race and politics come from white liberals.”

wtf does Kevin Hart being black have to do with this? Some of the dumbest hot takes on race and politics come from white liberals https://t.co/GH8lJjenpr — Brandon (@ColourfulSound) June 14, 2018

On her own Twitter feed, recording artist Joy Villa proved to be another Griffin critic telling the ostracized comedienne that Hart won’t be bullied.

So this is the standard of comedy now? @kathygriffin what went so wrong in your childhood that you descended this low? @KevinHart4real won’t be bullied into attacking Trump. Leave it alone. Try a different approach with your life. https://t.co/ivb5Tih898 — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) June 14, 2018

Many other enraged social media users chimed in, too, slamming Griffin:

Don't you just love it when #whitefeminists try to tell black people how to be black? — Madison Gray (@madisonjgray) June 14, 2018

Griffin doesn't seem to realize that not all black people are the same. …wonder what this kind of thinking makes her… — TheDailyEpiphany (@epiphany_the) June 14, 2018

@kathygriffin, Perhaps Kevin Hart doesn’t want to alienate half of his fans by spewing dreadfully unoriginal content? Perhaps it’s not his moral imperative to attack Donald Trump? Perhaps it’s also racist to assume Kevin Hart believes certain things because of his skin color? — Mike Hennessy (@TheMikeHennessy) June 14, 2018

And now she’s whitesplaining to Kevin Hart….no self-awareness. — David Satanas (@DavidSmejkal666) June 13, 2018

In typical liberal fashion Kathy Griffin makes ugly racist attack on comedian Kevin Hart because he doesn’t assault the POTUS like good black men are supposed to do. @kathygriffin — Terry Breedlove (@breedlovephoto) June 14, 2018

Kathy Griffin called Kevin Hart a p***** because he's a black man who won't attack Pres. Trump during his comedy shows #realtalk #AmericasVoice #TeamWD pic.twitter.com/sJez32HqLP — 🎙Wayne Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) June 14, 2018

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.