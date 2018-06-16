Catherine Zeta-Jones ‘Sick’ of Apologizing for Being Rich and Attractive

With more millions than she and her Oscar-winning husband Michael Douglas can spend and more homes than they could ever live in, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones says she’s “sick” of apologizing for being filthy rich.

“One thing I’m not is humble anymore. I’m sick of being humble. I really am,” Zeta-Jones said in an interview with British the newspaper The Daily Mirror. “So sorry I’m rich, so sorry I’m married to a movie star, so sorry I’m not so bad looking.”

“No sorrys. Enough. All that is important to me now is my work,” the Feud star continued. “[The] rest of my life is a joy because I’ve got two beautiful kids and a healthy, happy husband. It’s all good, and I’m not going to be humble for that either.”

The 48-year-old actress has never made a secret of her lavish wealth and lifestyle. In 2003, Zeta-Jones described how she did not consider $1 million much money and she has also spoken of her interest in “collecting” houses.

“The worst thing about having all these houses is that when I have an outfit and I think it’s going to look great with a certain pair of shoes, I remember they’re in … some place I’m not,” she said at the time. “So that’s why I have to buy duplicates.”

Zeta-Jones’s marriage to Michael Douglas has long been the source of speculation. In 2013, the couple decided to live apart citing the stress caused by health problems, but later reconciled before stating that their relationship was “stronger than ever.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.