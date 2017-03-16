Glenn Beck Praises Trump’s Budget Cuts: ‘I’m So Pro-Trump Right Now’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Outspoken Trump critic Glenn Beck praised President Trump’s proposed federal budget on his radio show Thursday, declaring himself “pro-Trump” after highlighting the president’s proposed spending cuts.

The radio host gleefully read out a list of some of the agencies and programs Trump’s budget would cut, including the Corporation for National and Community Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the National Endowment for the Arts, and so on.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“And my favorite: The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars,” he said, concluding the list.

Beck, who has written and spoken extensively about his dislike of President Woodrow Wilson, joked with his co-hosts that the inclusion of the center named after the progressive president was “an olive branch” to him from the Trump administration.

“Clearly, that was an outreach to you, Glenn,” show guest John Ziegler said.

“It was,” Beck agreed. “That was the olive branch, and I’ll take that olive branch. I am so pro-Trump right now.”

This is a dramatic change for Beck, who has been unrivaled in his invective against Trump. During the campaign, he regularly described the New York builder as a Hitler-like psychopath with supporters he compared to Nazi Brownshirts.

Watch the full video of the segment above.