Poll: Donald Trump Supporters More Enthusiastic to Vote than Joe Biden Voters

Those who intend to vote for former President Donald Trump in 2024 are more enthusiastic than individuals who intend to vote for President Joe Biden, a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “How enthusiastic are you about voting for president in the upcoming election in November?”

Overall, 56 percent said they were at least “somewhat” enthusiastic to vote in the November election, but of those, just 26 percent said they were “extremely” enthusiastic.

Fifty-one percent of those who intend to vote for Biden described themselves as either “extremely” or “very” enthusiastic to vote, and of those, 31 percent said they were “extremely” enthusiastic.

In comparison, 63 percent of those who intend to vote for Trump described themselves as either very or extremely enthusiastic to vote, but of those, 46 percent said they were “extremely” enthusiastic.

Another 16 percent said they were somewhat enthusiastic, and that percentage is consistent with Biden voters as well.

Generally speaking, Republicans are more enthusiastic to vote than Democrats, as 54 percent described themselves as either extremely or very enthusiastic to vote, compared to 46 percent of Democrats who said the same.

The survey also showed Trump and Biden tied with 44 percent each in a November matchup that included third-party candidates, but, as is consistent with past surveys, most Biden supporters, 51 percent, said they were “mostly voting AGAINST Donald Trump,” while 47 percent said they were “mostly voting FOR Joe Biden.” A majority of Trump supporters, 67 percent, said they were mostly voting “FOR Donald Trump,” while just 32 percent said they were “mostly voting AGAINST Joe Biden.”

Additionally, the survey found that more believe Trump will win the presidential election than Biden, regardless of who they prefer — 42 percent to Biden’s 35 percent. Independents hold this belief by a double-digit margin — 42 percent to Biden’s 23 percent.

The survey was taken April 14-16, 2024, among 1,574 U.S. adult citizens.

It comes as Trump faces his criminal trial in New York at the hands of Democrat District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“This case was brought as political persecution,” Trump said of the case. “This is a persecution like never before.”