President Joe Biden suggested war is peace on Wednesday after he signed legislation to provide Ukraine the funds to conduct a war against Russia.

“It’s a good day for world peace,” Biden claimed about the war funds in the State Dining Room of the White House, echoing George Orwell’s novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four.”

“It’s going to make America safer, it’s going to make the world safer, and it continues America’s leadership in the world, and everyone knows it,” Biden said of the funds.

The Senate passed the foreign aid package on Wednesday. Just minutes after the vote, Biden signed the legislation into law “so we can begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week.”

“It was a difficult path,” he continued, noting those on the ground in Ukraine celebrated the passage of the legislation. “But in the end, we did what America always does. We rose to the moment.”

The House passed the legislation to the Senate on Saturday when House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) allowed Democrats to seize control of the House to push Biden’s war priorities forward. Johnson gave Biden “pretty much everything” Biden asked for “without having to concede much in return,” Punchbowl News reported The Democrat victory was a reminder of how some Republicans often decline to use their capacity to push conservative policies popular with the base. Democrats often appear to use their power without qualms. Biden will head into the presidential election with the ability to tout legislative successes that conservatives oppose: Reauthorizing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA)

Subsidizing Ukraine war

Avoiding impeachment

Keeping spending levels in place

Losing control of GOP House