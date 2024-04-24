WATCH: Texas Cops Crack Down on Pro-Hamas Protesters

Hundreds of Texas Department of Public Safety troopers cracked down on pro-Hamas protesters at the University of Texas campus on Wednesday. The protesters in the Texas capital city came out in solidarity with students at other major universities across the country.

According to a post on Instagram, the protest in Austin was organized by the Palestine Solidarity Committee. The group posted:

Today, Palestine Solidarity Committee at the University of Texas started their Popular University movement on campus, and were welcomed by massive university and state trooper repression, with at least 16 arrests made so far.

KVUE, Austin’s ABC affiliate, reported that at least ten people were arrested by 1 p.m. Central Time.

KXAN reporter Ryan Chandler captured up close videos and photos as Texas DPS tropers on foot and on horseback, marched to the protest and began moving the protesters off campus. His reports covered the actions by the troopers and the arrest of some of the protesters.

The action by the Texas DPS followed a notification from University of Texas officials that the protesters would not be allowed to occupy this campus as has been done at other universities. The UT officials warned the organizers to cancel the protest.

“Simply put, The University of Texas at Austin will not allow this campus to be ‘taken’ and protesters to derail our mission in ways that groups affiliated with your national organization have accomplished elsewhere,” the letter states.

Soon after the protesters moved onto the UT campus, hundreds of DPS troopers marched in response, Chandler reported.

DPS appears to be prepping to disperse with a heavy, heavy showing of DPS troopers prepped in riot gear. pic.twitter.com/xJ1jZlNRjy — Ryan Chandler (@RyanChandlerTV) April 24, 2024

Arrests began shortly thereafter, he stated.

It’s chaos now. DPS riot troopers forcefully dispersing protesters, making contact, at least one arrest pic.twitter.com/bQqRqWyzUO — Ryan Chandler (@RyanChandlerTV) April 24, 2024

The troopers in riot gear formed a skirmish line and began pushing the protesters back.

UT Austin right now. Protesters and DPS in a standoff on the main drag of campus pic.twitter.com/OipxvXDbWC — Ryan Chandler (@RyanChandlerTV) April 24, 2024

DPS troopers issued a trespass warning and ordered the crowd to disperse or be arrested.

Texas State Representative Gina Hinojosa (D-Austin) spoke out on X about the actions by the University and Texas DPS troopers. She called the actions “out of hand.”

We’re getting answers about why students are being arrested @UTAustin . Unless there was an actual threat of violence, this is out of hand. In normal times when I was a student I was in a “sit in” w/@RevJJackson INSIDE the actual UT law school & administration just ignored us. https://t.co/AswXkhu1da — Gina Hinojosa (@GinaForAustin) April 24, 2024

CBS Austin provided live streaming of the protest on the UT Austin campus.

UT Austin’s Palestine Solidarity Committee organizing walkout https://t.co/AQ2xVY19Qk — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) April 24, 2024