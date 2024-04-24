Joe Biden’s Latest Billions for Ukraine Could Build Entire U.S. Border Wall

A spending package that will send billions more in American taxpayer dollars to Ukraine, signed by President Joe Biden on Wednesday, could have built an entire border wall along the United States-Mexico border.

On Wednesday, Biden signed a $95 billion foreign aid bill that a majority of Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate approved. The Senate, late on Tuesday, voted 79-18 to approve the spending package.

“You know, Putin started this war believing he could easily break the will of the people of Ukraine,” Biden said on Wednesday. “When that failed, he changed his strategy a little bit, thinking he could break the — break the will of NATO, break the will of the United States, break our will. Well, he’s failed again.”

The spending package includes more than $60 billion in taxpayer money for Ukraine — a cash grab that could build an entire border wall along the nearly 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexico border.

On average, each mile of border wall costs the federal government anywhere from $20 million to $45 million to build. Former President Donald Trump built about 450 miles of border wall in four years, costing about $15 billion.

At that same cost, the newly signed Ukraine funding could build a border wall across the southern border, likely with funds left over for renovations to ports of entry.

“More than 11 million illegal aliens, including thousands of Chinese nationals, have been imported into every state in America — and we have absolutely no idea who these people are,” Sen. Rodger Marshall (R-KS) said in a statement. “We cannot continue selling our grandchildren down a river and sending another $60 billion that we do not have to Ukraine.”

As Breitbart News reported, as part of the Ukraine funding, some $300 million will go to “the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine 20 and National Police of Ukraine, including units supporting 21 or under the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.