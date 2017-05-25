Media React to Gianforte Victory in Montana Special Election

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Republican Greg Gianforte emerged the winner of the Montana special Congressional election Thursday night, defeating Democratic challenger Rob Quist in a closely-watched race one day after he was charged with misdemeanor assault.

Commentators, pundits, and hot-takers were quick to weigh in on the outcome of the race, which had been followed closely as an early test of the level of Democratic enthusiasm and engagement following the election of President Donald Trump.

Gianforte had drawn 51 percent of the vote to Quist’s 44 percent, with 65 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Montana Secretary of State. Libertarian candidate Mark Wicks picked up 6 percent of the vote. The Associated Press called the race for Gianforte before 11:00 p.m. MT.

Below is a roundup of the media’s reaction to Gianforte’s win:

Matt Drudge:

Now put that Montana Gianforte guy alone in a room with Paul Ryan — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) May 26, 2017

Jessica Schulberg (HuffPost):

I don't think I've ever asked a politician a question about healthcare — but I sure am excited to start with Gianforte — Jessica Schulberg (@jessicaschulb) May 26, 2017

Van Badham (Guardian Australia):

@jessicaschulb Go well, comrade – and remember to duck. He's bananas. — Van Badham (@vanbadham) May 26, 2017

Michael Tracey (The Young Turks):

Quist supporters at campaign HQ are furious that the DNC/DCCC didn't devote more resources to the race. They felt it was eminently winnable. — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 26, 2017

"Apologizing" doesn't cut it for most people who commit criminal assault. They tend to go to jail. Gianforte is a thug. — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 26, 2017

Kevin M. Kruse:

If Gianforte hangs on and wins tonight, reporters should cover his victory speech in full riot gear. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 25, 2017

Sarah Burris (HuffPost):

Boooooooo Republican Greg Gianforte wins Montana special election https://t.co/U1pdK5Z3k2 pic.twitter.com/pismMQMraV — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) May 26, 2017

The fun thing about Gianforte…. we now get to wait for him to lose it with someone else again. Next time it'll happen on camera. — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) May 26, 2017

Sally Kohn:

Going to bed.

Hoping Montanans don't vote for a bully.

We have to be better than this.

But I fear we're not.#MTAL — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) May 26, 2017

Nu Wexler (Facebook):

What does it mean for the Democratic Party if they can‘t win a special election with a weak candidate in a district Trump won by 20 points? — Nu Wexler (@wexler) May 26, 2017

Kyle Griffin (MSNBC):

If Gianforte wins, expect to see him & GOP leaders constantly asked abt court proceedings, what it means seating a Repub charged w/ assault. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 26, 2017

Dave Weigel (Washington Post):

Gianforte wins — and Dems, seeking some solace, say hey, he could go to jail. https://t.co/OCP5bYmsok pic.twitter.com/1UH74vqcPa — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 26, 2017

A Gianforte voter sloshing a wine glass walks past media table muttering "snowflakes" — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 26, 2017

Alexis Levinson (Buzzfeed News):

She came back to tell elaborate: — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 26, 2017

"I was a flight attendant for 16 yrs but at least my job had some good qualities. I would rather be a flight attendant than be you assholes" — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 26, 2017

Roger Simon:

Gianforte charged only with misdemeanor assault? What do you have to do in MT to get charged with a felony? Gut a guy with a boning knife? pic.twitter.com/SwoUgVoRUI — Roger Simon (@politicoroger) May 26, 2017

Steve Kornacki:

In Yellowstone (Billings), Gianforte won the early vote by 20 points and same-day by 10. And about 90% (!) of all votes cast were early. — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) May 26, 2017

Ryan Koronowski (ThinkProgress):

I'd hope that serious Democrats mulling bids across the country look at #mtal and conclude they should give it a shot. — Ryan Koronowski (@koronet) May 26, 2017

Dave Wasserman (Cook Political Report, FiveThirtyEight):

In 11 years covering House races I've never witnessed a) anything like this b) this level of radio silence from a party committee. #MTAL — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) May 25, 2017

Kurt Schlichter (TownHall):

