Shareholder: CNN Acting Like Part of ‘Anti-Trump Resistance’

A Time Warner shareholder accused CNN of acting like it was the part the “resistance” movement against President Donald Trump.

“I’m inquiring about CNN’s bias and our return on investment,” shareholder David Almasi reportedly told Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes during Thursday’s annual shareholders meeting. “Half the American public—which includes potential and current CNN viewers—voted for Trump last November and supports his agenda. CNN acts as if it is part of the anti-Trump resistance.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “about half of the 300 people” at the annual shareholders meeting “applauded” Almasi while “several others later approached” him to “thank him for his questions.”

Almasi reportedly “cited data from the Media Research Center indicating that among the CNN panelists dissecting the May 9 firing of FBI director James Comey, 96 were anti-Trump and seven were pro-Trump.”

Time Warner is CNN’s parent company, and Bewkes also defended Time Warner’s support of the Trump assassination play being staged by The Public Theatre in New York.

Bewkes reportedly said “we’re certainly not going to drop our support” when asked by a shareholder how the company could support the play after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was shot.

Bank of America and Delta Airlines recently dropped their support of the The Public Theatre’s Julius Caesar production—which depicts a Trump-like Caesar character being brutally stabbed to death—after strong backlash.