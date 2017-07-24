Losing: Megyn Kelly Hits Yet Another Viewership Low

NBC’s Megyn Kelly could not even get 3 million total viewers this week, hitting another new low as her sunday newsmagazine show’s ratings continue to plummet.

Because of NASCAR’s rain-delayed and caution-filled Brickyard 400 race on Sunday, Kelly’s show aired at 9 p.m instead of 7 p.m. But she could not hold some of NASCAR’s audience, as Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly got just 2.71 million total viewers, down from her previous low of 3.1 million total viewers last week, according to Nielsen data.

She slightly improved in the 18-49 demo, getting a .5 rating compared to her .4 rating the previous two weeks. But, as Breitbart News has noted, absence did not make the heart grow fonder for Kelly.

Kelly took a week off during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and she has failed to beat the years-old Dateline rerun that ran that weekend in total viewers and the key demo since her return. That years-old Dateline rerun got 3.73 million total viewers and a .5 rating in the key demo.

Since Kelly’s return, she has gotten 3.21 million total viewers, followed by 3.1 million total viewers, followed by 2.71 million total viewers. Though her show aired two hours later this week, it again got fewer viewers than reruns of 60 Minutes and America’s Funniest Home Videos.

As Breitbart News has pointed out, “Kelly’s disastrous ratings, in addition to giving Matt Lauer job security, have led executives to wonder whether her Sunday night program will even come back on the air after football season.”