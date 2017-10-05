California Becomes ‘Sanctuary State’ with Gov. Brown Signature

California officially became a sanctuary state for illegal aliens on Thursday with the stroke of Gov. Jerry Brown’s pen.

Senate Bill 54 will go into effect in January 2018. Brown signed the bill entitled the “California Values Act” and released a signing statement. Brown explained what the bill does and does not do.

advertisement

The bill prohibits local law enforcement from asking about immigration status in the course of routine interactions and prohibits them from complying with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer requests.

“The bill further directs our Attorney General to promulgate model policies for local and state health, education, labor and judiciary officials to follow when they deal with immigration matters,” wrote Brown.

“This bill does not prevent or prohibit Immigration and Customs Enforcement or the Department of Homeland Security from doing their own work in any way,” said Brown in the signing letter.

According to Brown, “The bill does not prohibit sheriffs from granting immigration authorities access to California jails to conduct routine interviews, nor does it prevent cooperation in deportation proceedings for anyone in state prison or for those in local jails for any of the hundreds of serious offenses listed in the TRUST Act.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responded to questions about the bill during Thursday’s press briefing, “I hope that California will push back on their Governor’s, I think, irresponsible decision moving forward.”

Brown signed several other immigration-related bills into law on Thursday: AB 21, AB 291, AB 299, AB 343, AB 450, AB 699, SB 29, SB 68, SB 156, and SB 257. A statement from the Governor’s office touted Brown’s signing of legislation to fund legal services for illegal aliens “seeking naturalization and deportation defense,” to provide health coverage for illegal aliens, the “California Dream Act” and a law to provide California driver licenses to illegal aliens. Brown also signed legislation giving $30 million in financial aid and legal services to “immigrant students” and those who fall under the soon-to-be-discontinued federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana