Kmart Rebrands ‘Plus-Size’ Section as ‘Fabulously Sized’

Big box retailer Kmart is rebranding its “plus-size” section as “fabulously-sized” as a way to fight back against “body-shaming.”

Kelly Cook, Kmart’s chief marketing officer, told Women’s Wear Daily that the retail chain wanted to get in on the “body-positivity” movement that has been trending in the market, in fashion circles, and among celebrities.

“This decision was heavily influenced by the fact that there’s a solid trend on the market around diversity promotion and body positivity,” she said, adding that Kmart has noticed, “a big body positive focus in the teen and Millennial markets.”

For a piece of clothing to be considered “plus-size,” particularly in women’s fashion, it must be above a size 14-16.

Kmart said it would rebrand all areas that say “plus-sized” in the women’s apparel sections of its stores to include the words “fabulously-sized.” The department chain will also get rid of the “plus-size” labels on swimwear and underwear products, as well as offer a broader selection of sizes in stores.

Cook said that the shift in language came from reaching out to people on social media.

“When we reached out to our members on social media, they told us we needed to have a better assortment and that we should call it something different,” Cook said. “They absolutely love this whole mantra of ‘Fabulously Sized.’ We’re proud to provide this apparel, and we’re also proud about our price points.”

Critics of the decision say the labeling would create an “unnecessary” distinction between “normal” and “plus” sizes.