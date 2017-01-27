Hillary Clinton Received Over 800,000 Illegal Votes, Research Claims

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received over 800,000 illegal votes from noncitizens of the United States, according to academic research.

A study by political scientist Jesse Richman from Old Dominion University in Virginia found that 6.4 percent of the 20 million noncitizens who reside in the United States voted in November’s presidential election.

He then extrapolated these results into support for each presidential candidate, estimating that Clinton would have received 81 percent support from noncitizens, therefore receiving an extra 834,000 votes.

The number of 834,000 is significant enough to have tipped some of the closest races in Clinton’s favor, including New Hampshire, Nevada, and Maine, all of which Clinton won by margins of under 3 percent.

It would also have reduced Clinton’s margin of victory in the popular vote, which she won by 2.8 million by dominating cosmopolitan centers such as New York and California.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said he would be opening up a “major investigation into voter fraud,” promising to “strengthen up voting procedures.”

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

He has also previously questioned Hillary Clinton’s victory in the popular vote, saying that he would have won it “if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.”

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

However, Richman rejects Trump’s theory, stating in his paper that it was “not at all plausible that non-citizen votes account for the entire nation-wide popular vote margin held by Clinton.”

In the run up to the election, a number of Democratic-run cities were found to be pushing plans to increase the voting rights of non-citizens in order to further strengthen Democrat incumbents.

The Democratic Party has long been in favor of increasing voting rights for noncitizens, as well as felons, in the knowledge that these groups are more likely to vote Democrat rather than Republican.

