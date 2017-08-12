Live Wire** Charlottesville Protest Turns Violent as State of Emergency Declared

A state of emergency has been declared around Charlottesville, Virginia, amid clashes between “Unite the Right” white nationalist demonstrators and counterprotesters.

Gov. Terry McAullife declared a state of emergency shortly before 11 a.m. ET, moments before the rally was scheduled to begin at noon at Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, according to a tweet sent from the Democratic governor’s Twitter account.

advertisement

Using megaphones, police declared an unlawful assembly at about 11:40 a.m., and gave a five-minute warning to leave Emancipation Park, where hundreds of neoNazis, Ku Klux Klans members and other white nationalists had gathered to protest the removal of a Confederate statue. They were met by equal numbers of counterprotesters, including clergy, Black Lives Matter activists and Princeton professor Cornel West.

Both the city of Charlottesville and the Albemarle County have declared a local state of emergency, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

**This is a developing story and will be updated**

***

1:20 p.m. ET – Michael Moore and Democratic house leadership also chime in:

Trump’s America: The last days of White rule. It’s always a bitch to have to give up power you’ve held for 300 years https://t.co/2OKcWZc8bA — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 12, 2017

Our nation is defined by the march of progress. Our strength lies in our diversity. We must reject hate. #Charlottesville — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 12, 2017



1:10 p.m. ET – Some reactions from Twitter, predictably smearing President Trump and his advisers:

President Trump’s silence as #Charlottesville roils with racist and fascist provocation is shameful, irresponsible…and, DEFINING. — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) August 12, 2017

Anyone not noticing the similarities between Trump and Hitler supporters isn’t paying attention. This is his base! Our county is in danger! https://t.co/NRzrKJWRy0 — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) August 12, 2017

Without logos or signs, I can’t reliably tell the Nazis from the anti-Nazis in the TV shots. — Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) August 12, 2017

Wondering how sad @SebGorka is to not be in #Charlottesville … — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) August 12, 2017



1 p.m. ET – According to the Washington Post, the scheduled noon rally never took place as fighting started Friday night and then continued Saturday morning.

The Post reported:

Men in combat gear, some wearing bicycle and motorcycle helmets and carrying clubs and sticks and makeshift shields fought each other in the downtown streets, with little apparent police interference. Both sides sprayed each other with chemical irritants and plastic bottles were hurled through the air. A large contingent of Charlottesville and Virginia state police in riot gear were stationed on side streets and at nearby barricades but did nothing to break up the melee. A group of three dozen self-described “militia” – men who were wearing full camouflage and were armed with long guns – said they were there to help keep the peace, but they also did not break up the fights.

12:50 p.m. ET – First Lady Melania Trump urges the violence to stop: