**Live Wire** Charlottesville Protest Turns Violent as State of Emergency Declared

Members of the Ku Klux Klan and others arrive for a rally July 8, 2017, calling for the protection of Southern Confederate monuments, in Charlottesville, Virginia, just a month before the August 11, 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in the same city
AFP/File ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

by Breitbart News12 Aug 20170

A state of emergency has been declared around Charlottesville, Virginia, amid clashes between “Unite the Right” white nationalist demonstrators and counterprotesters.

Gov. Terry McAullife declared a state of emergency shortly before 11 a.m. ET, moments before the rally was scheduled to begin at noon at Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, according to a tweet sent from the Democratic governor’s Twitter account.

Using megaphones, police declared an unlawful assembly at about 11:40 a.m., and gave a five-minute warning to leave Emancipation Park, where hundreds of neoNazis, Ku Klux Klans members and other white nationalists had gathered to protest the removal of a Confederate statue. They were met by equal numbers of counterprotesters, including clergy, Black Lives Matter activists and Princeton professor Cornel West.

Both the city of Charlottesville and the Albemarle County have declared a local state of emergency, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

**This is a developing story and will be updated**

1 p.m. ET – According to the Washington Post, the scheduled noon rally never took place as fighting started Friday night and then continued Saturday morning.

The Post reported:

Men in combat gear, some wearing bicycle and motorcycle helmets and carrying clubs and sticks and makeshift shields fought each other in the downtown streets, with little apparent police interference. Both sides sprayed each other with chemical irritants and plastic bottles were hurled through the air.

A large contingent of Charlottesville and Virginia state police in riot gear were stationed on side streets and at nearby barricades but did nothing to break up the melee.

A group of three dozen self-described “militia” – men who were wearing full camouflage and were armed with long guns – said they were there to help keep the peace, but they also did not break up the fights.

12:50 p.m. ET – First Lady Melania Trump urges the violence to stop:

