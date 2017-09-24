SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

MILO Marches on Berkeley for Free Speech Week Despite Event Cancellation

JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

by Lucas Nolan24 Sep 20170

Despite Free Speech Week being canceled due to pressure from university administrators, former Breitbart Senior Editor MILO appeared on the UC Berkeley campus Sunday to address his many fans.

Arriving with Pamela Geller and Mike Cernovich, MILO marched towards Sproul Plaza at UC Berkeley, where he stopped to give a speech to the free speech supporters that had arrived at the university. MILO told the San Francisco Chronicle that many more fans had been kept outside of the university by Berkeley PD.

“I hope you’re reporting that the police kept HUNDREDS (400-500) of supporters outside to make the crowd look tiny,” said MILO. “There were 500 people waiting to get in. They let in 75.”

Many protesters turned up to denounce MILO, including Yvette Felarca, the Northern California Coordinator of radical leftist group By Any Means Necessary and former Berkeley middle school teacher who was arrested this summer on charges of inciting and participating in a riot and assault likely to cause great bodily injury during a 2016 protest.

Protesters marched around Sproul Plaza as MILO spoke, carrying large banners denouncing MILO:

MILO spoke to the crowd before leading the group in a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner:

He also signed a number of autographs and spoke to fans:

He can be seen in one clip saying, “The Purpose of today was to show up on campus no matter what and to let them know we’ll be back as many times as it will take.”

MILO was then escorted from UC Berkeley by his security detail:

MILO discussed his sudden exit in a post on his Facebook page, saying, “I wish I had been able to speak for longer today, but a yelling protester made it impossible for any of our speakers to be heard (Berkeley refused to allow us any amplified sound), and Antifa showed up and I was told we had to evacuate.”

