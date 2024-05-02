Leftist Groups Hold Anti-Biden ‘Vote Uncommitted’ Rally in Maryland Before Primary

The national anti-Biden uncommitted movement continues to grow, as efforts are underway in Maryland to get Democrats to protest President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war with their votes in the Democrat primary.

The progressive group Our Revolution announced in an emailed press release Wednesday that it is joining the Listen to Maryland campaign and “Pro-Peace Campus Protesters” for a “Vote Uncommitted” rally at 4:00 p.m. Thursday in Silver Spring as early voting officially opens in the state for the Democrat primary.

“The event will feature speeches by key stakeholders in Maryland’s peace movement, faith community, labor, civil rights and wider Democratic coalition, followed by a mass ‘vote-in’ where participants will proceed to the polling station to cast their votes,” an emailed press release from Our Revolution stated.

The release added:

Building upon the more than 600,000 uncommitted votes cast nationwide, the rally aims to galvanize support among Maryland voters, encouraging them to cast an “uncommitted” vote in the Democratic primary and sending a signal to the Biden administration to advocate for a permanent ceasefire and an end to unconditional military aid to the Netanyahu regime that contributes to the suffering of Palestinian civilians. Earlier this month, Our Revolution officially threw its support behind the Maryland Uncommitted effort and has since reached over 70,000 of its members, contributing to the broader coalition’s outreach of over 300,000 Maryland voters.

Early voting will run from May 2-9 in the lead-up to the May 14 primary election. Organization efforts for an uncommitted movement in the state have been underway for at least a month, according to a Maryland Matters article.

This is the latest anti-Biden effort by what has brewed into a national coalition that includes Arab Americans, Muslims, young voters, and far-left progressives.

Unlike Pennsylvania, where voters had to write in “Uncommitted” to protest the president, the Maryland ballot will feature an uncommitted option like the Michigan and Minnesota primaries, where 101,430 and 45,914 anti-Biden votes were cast, respectively.

In Wisconsin, 48,812 Democratic primary voters selected the ballot option “Uninstructed.” While the breakdown in the Pennsylvania write-in campaign remains to be seen, more than 60,000 Democrat primary voters used the write-in option.

The option varies from state to state, but the sentiment remains the same.

Anna Evans Goldstein, a Listen to Maryland organizer, told WMAR, “We’re urging people to vote uncommitted on the election on May 14th because the Biden Administration has not listened to the vast majority of the Democratic voters that want a cease-fire in Gaza.”

The campaigns in the Rust Belt states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania signal major trouble for Biden, given the margins by which he beat Trump in 2020.

Biden won Michigan by 154,188 votes in 2020, so if 100,000 of his 2020 supporters stayed home this time around, that puts him in dangerous territory before accounting for issues like the economy, border, and auto industry that could sway voters to Trump.

The 48,812 “uninstructed” votes in Wisconsin also spell disaster for Biden. That is more than twice the 20,682 vote margin by which he won the state in 2020.

In Pennsylvania, the goal is for 40,000 of the more than 60,000 write-in votes to be “uncommitted.” The 40,000 figure is roughly half the 81,660-vote margin Biden carried Pennsylvania by in 2020.

The Uncommitted PA website even emphasizes, “Let’s show the Democratic Party and Biden that they’re actively losing their base that they need to win the 2024 election by not calling for a ceasefire.”

The movement persists despite Biden’s demand to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for an “immediate ceasefire” after his embarrassment in the Wisconsin primary, and widespread anti-Israel protests on college campuses across the country have manifested since then.

On Thursday, hours before the rally, Biden addressed the anti-Israel protests on campuses and said they have not caused him to reconsider his policies in the Middle East.

This comes after he signed a $95 billion foreign aid package in late April, which appropriates $26 billion in aid for Israel, including billions in military aid. Biden signed the legislation after protests at Columbia University were underway and making national headlines.