Fitton: Trump Can Get Susan Rice ‘Unmasking’ Documents by Simply Requesting Them

Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday to discuss Loretta Lynch’s potential testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee and records relating to former National Security Adviser Susan Rice’s surveillance of Americans having been moved to the Obama presidential library, making them inaccessible for as long as five years.

Said Fitton on the records issue, “There are ways around that restricted access and one of them is if the President needs them, he can have them. So, the question now for the White House is whether they’re going to get records like these back.”

