Breitbart News Daily: Trump’s War

On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Former Navy SEAL officer and CEO of Blackwater Erik Prince will discuss President Trump’s speech on explaining his administration’s new strategy in Afghanistan.

We’ll also hear from Iraq War vet Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) about Trump’s Afghanistan policy.

Claire Lopez from the Center for Security Policy will also weigh in.

Dr. Kelli Ward, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Arizona challenging Senator Jeff Flake, will discuss her campaign, Trump’s upcoming rally in Phoenix, and the possibility that Trump might pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

