Kaya Jones Details Alleged Sexual Abuse by Music Industry Execs: Everyone Said ‘Just Do Whatever They Want’

Kaya Jones, a former member of the Pussycat Dolls, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday regarding her claims that she and her former bandmates were routinely sexually abused by executives in the music industry.

“It’s not just Harvey Weinstein,” said Jones, “Harvey’s just the tip of the iceberg.” She went on to suggest nothing will be done about any larger problem in Hollywood.

Jones also alleged her pop group was “controlled” by a “den mother from hell” who “was very much like a pimp.”

“For me it was super alarming when I had to push an executive off of me in the back of a limo, or I’m taken by two executives and one of the girls from the group to a house in Malibu by ourselves multiple times where you’re having to be put in these situations of, ‘I’m tired, I want to go home. This isn’t appropriate.’ Or, you’re physically pushing someone off of you.”

Jones continued, “I just couldn’t stay in the group that I wanted to be a part of due to the fact that there were sexual advances consistently which is turning the girls into, you know, ‘how are we going to outdo one another in sexual favors with executives.'”

“What’s sad, is that our industry is really tainted,” she continued. “I went to my manager straight away and he looked at me and said just do whatever they ask. That was the man that was supposed to protect my career. I went to friends that are also entertainers, male and female, well-known names, all said, you’ll be famous, just do whatever they want you to do – the same response as the managers.”

Jones said it was the culture of the industry.

“It’s a sick thing when you have people that make jokes, I mean, hearing some of the clips that I’ve heard recently from Jimmy Kimmel having girls put their hands in his pants that are 18 years-old thinking it’s funny for a skit on his show and America watching that and feeding into that, it’s just downright disgusting.”

Jones was referencing recently re-surfaced clips from when Kimmel hosted “The Man Show” with Adam Carolla.

She concluded by saying abuse is a real thing that goes on across the world and needs to be dealt with.

