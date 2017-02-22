‘World of Tanks’ Twitch Streamer Dies During 24-Hour Charity Gaming Marathon

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A popular World of Tanks streamer has died during a 24-hour charity marathon session.

According to his channel, Brian “Poshybrid” Vigneault had already raised over $10,000 for “various veterans and children’s charity organizations” before his unfortunate passing in the early hours of February 19, 2017. He disappeared around 3:30AM that morning, but viewers and friends alike assumed he had merely exhausted himself over the course of yet another 24-hour charity stream. He was attempting to raise even more money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation at the time.

When a friend saw him online later through the Discord social app, he sent a message that was answered by a detective for the Virginia Beach police, who informed him that Vigneault had passed away. The death is under investigation, but police have “[no reason] to suspect foul play.”

The official statement on his Twitch chat channel reads:

Our dear friend and fellow streamer, PoShYbRiD has passed away on Feb 19th. The family has chose to not release the details of his passing. We feel it is best to just remember him for who he was, and not think about what happened. If you wish to donate to help his three children you can do so, at this GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/poshybrid/

His clan, “FAME,” has also memorialized him in a Facebook post:

Vigneault leaves behind three children.

