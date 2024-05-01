Americans have expressed that the most important issue in the United States right now is related to the topic of immigration, for the third month in a row.

A Gallup poll found that in April, 27 percent of Americans felt that immigration was the most important issue in the U.S. right now.

The results came as previous polls from March and February showed that 28 percent of people felt immigration was the most important issue facing the nation.

Gallup’s most recent poll also found that 18 percent said they felt the biggest problem was with the government, 17 percent of people said the most important issue the U.S. was facing was the economy, while 13 percent said inflation was the most important issue.

Since President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have taken office, there have been roughly 9.2 million migrant encounters throughout the nation and more than 7.6 million migrant encounters at the southern border, according to data from the Republicans on the Committee on Homeland Security.

Another poll conducted in April by Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that 20 percent of voters felt that the United States has “control over its borders,” a decrease from 34 percent in a previous poll in August 2023.

A survey conducted between March and April 2024, by The Harris Poll on behalf of Axios found that 51 percent of Americans would be in favor of mass deportations of undocumented migrants.

The survey found that 68 percent of Republicans were in favor of mass deportation of undocumented migrants, with 46 percent of independents in favor, and 42 percent of Democrats in favor.