A Political Guide to Chelsea Manning: ‘Tradition’ Is Fascist, ‘Imagine a World’ Without Borders, Police, Prisons

Convicted leaker and left-wing transgender icon Chelsea Manning has turned full activist since her release from prison, expressing support for violence against “fascists” and the abolition of borders, the police, and prisons.

In 2013, Private Bradley Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison after he was convicted of leaking military documents to WikiLeaks.

advertisement

Manning subsequently came out as transgender and underwent sex change surgery and a name change following a hunger strike, before President Obama commuted her sentence in January 2017.

Manning is now a full-time activist, posting dozens of emoji-laden rants per day on social media, sometimes making it difficult to keep up.

Here is a guide to Manning’s political statements.

1. “Stop the police!”

“The fascists and police/military/intel state are the ones who hurt people every day… we can do better,” posted Manning on Twitter, Sunday. “They wear body armor, carry shields, throw tear gas, throw flashbangs, and shoot people… stop the police!!” she continued in response to reports of leftist counter-protesters attacking police with bottles of urine in Boston.

the fascisits and police/military/intel state are the ones who hurt people every day 😭🔫👮‍♀️🚔 we can do better 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/5oDlA3ocQ1 — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 20, 2017

urine ? they wear body armor, carry shields, throw tear gas, throw flashbangs, and shoot people 🔫🚔👮‍♀️ stop the police !! 😎🌈💕 https://t.co/wTkVpxgQtt — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 20, 2017

Manning then went on to claim that “we live in a police/military/intel state” and that “we need to dismantle it before it destroys us all.”

the police/intel/military state defending fascism is the real "agitator" here 🔫👮‍♀️🚔 dismantle the police state! ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻✊ #WeGotThis 😎🌈💕 https://t.co/Es4r0IonH4 — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 19, 2017

we live in a police/military/intel state 🔫👮‍♀️🚔 we need to dismantle it before it destroys us all 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/dcxdO6ggNn — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 20, 2017

2. “Open all borders, to everyone, always.”

“Open all borders, to everyone, always,” posted Manning earlier this month. “Catches like ‘need’ or ‘at-risk’ are just weapons to keep everyone out.”

open all borders, to everyone, always 👭👫👬🌍🌏🌎 catches like "need" or "at-risk" are just weapons to keep everyone out 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/QmPfkJLkQE — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 5, 2017

imagine a world without borders 🌈💕 — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 18, 2017

When another user replied, “we should probably keep out convicted felons though,” Manning quickly responded: “No, everyone, no exceptions.”

no, everyone, no exceptions 😍💕 — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 5, 2017

3. “What they call ‘heritage’ and ‘tradition’ we call ‘oppression’ and ‘fascism’.”

“What they call ‘heritage’ and ‘tradition’ we call ‘oppression’ and ‘fascism’,” wrote Manning on August 15.

what they call "heritage" and "tradition" 🐴 we call "oppression" and "fascism" 😴💤💭🌏🌍🌎 🌈💕 we have more power than they do #WeGotThis — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 15, 2017

Manning has also expressed vocal support for mobs who illegally tear down historical statues.

4. “Defend against fascism by any means necessary.”

Manning often tweets about fighting against fascism, despite considering “heritage” and “tradition” to be fascist.

Manning also dismissively responded to a user on Twitter who said violence wasn’t necessary to combat fascists, saying “direct action” was the only way to do so.

showing in mass numbers w/ signs & chants has very limited effect 😉 direct action has always been real agent of change 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/M2AlyOfUHd — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 20, 2017

In one post, Manning used the term “by any means necessary,” a popular slogan used by far-left extremist group By Any Means Necessary (BAMN).

BAMN leader Yvette Felarca, who was arrested in July on charges related to a riot in Sacramento, has called for people to “shut down” fascists, while also branding former Breitbart Senior Editor Milo Yiannopoulos and Former White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon with the term.

After Fox News’ Tucker Carlson asked Felarca to go into detail on what “shut down” meant, the BAMN leader refused.

BAMN were also behind the riot at Yiannopoulos’ UC Berkeley event earlier this year, where far-left rioters started several fires, smashed windows and ATMs, looted downtown stores, attacked cars, and assaulted dozens of MILO fans, male and female, who they falsely accused of being “Nazis.”

As previously reported by Breitbart News’ Tom Ciccotta, “BAMN was investigated for engaging in terrorist activities in 2005 by the FBI.”

In 2009, the Department of Defense classified the group’s activities as “low-level terrorism.” In June 2016, BAMN led a violent counter-protest outside a white nationalist rally that resulted in ten people being hospitalized with stab wounds.

im filled with tons of love 💕 love of all people 🌈 everyone 👭👫👬 everywhere 🌏🌍🌎 but FUCK FASCISM !! 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis #Charlottesville https://t.co/7GYe3i0ueY — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 12, 2017

5. “Imagine a world without prisons.”

Manning is a vocal anti-prison activist, and has called prisons “a form of violence.”

imagine a world without prisons 🌈💕 — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 8, 2017

Manning has also previously asked her followers to “imagine a world without prosecutors.”

imagine a world without prosecutors 🌏🌍🌎🌈💕 — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 2, 2017