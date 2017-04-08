Twice-Deported Sex Offender Charged in CA Home Burglary

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

PORT HUENEME, California – Police arrested a twice-deported criminal illegal immigrant sex offender on charges connected to an attempted burglary.

Guillermo Damaso, a 39-year-old twice-deported illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested following reports from eyewitnesses that the illegal immigrant was wearing a black hoodie and jumping through neighbors’ backyards, according to CBS Los Angeles.

At one point, a woman in her home said she heard a window opening and went to check on it. She looked out the opened window to see Damaso allegedly standing at the window.

The woman ran to tell a family member and eventually got out of her house to stop Damaso. She told police that he was hiding and had already begun jumping over the nearby fence.

Damaso was arrested by police just blocks away from the attempted burglary. Damaso, according to police, was just recently smuggled into the U.S. and was on probation in California for weapon and drug violations and had an outstanding warrant in Florida for a child sex crime.

“He says that he paid a coyote money to illegally cross into the United States,” Port Hueneme Police Chief Andrew Salinas told the media. “What was even more concerning is that within that 24 hours, he was up to his same behavior as he had previously been deported for.”

The illegal immigrant was released by local law enforcement last month by neighboring city, Oxnard, California, after being arrested for drunk driving.

Damaso is now facing deportation for the third time and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.