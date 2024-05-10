Former President Donald Trump said on Friday that his New York business records trial is “election interference” and that “it all comes out of” Washington, DC.

“This is election interference. It all comes out of Washington. They have their reps [representiaves] here,” he said, telling media members, “I’m sure you know that.”

JUST IN—President Trump gives an extended statement to the press outside of the NYC courtroom and has a stack of press headlines excoriating Biden and the Democrats' law fare scam, AKA not breaking the gag order! "Biden lies about everything, including his golf game!" pic.twitter.com/LP8ThVxsmv — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 10, 2024

“It’s to damage Crooked Joe Biden’s political opponent – happens to be me. And we’re leading big in the polls, and the American people get it; it’s a scam,” he added.

Notably, one of the lead prosecutors in the case, Matthew Colangelo, worked in the Biden Department of Justice before he was brought on board by Bragg. As the Washington Examiner previously noted:

Bragg did not hire Colangelo for his white-collar prosecutorial experience, which was lacking at the time he joined Bragg’s office. Rather, Bragg valued Colangelo’s “broad knowledge” of the Trump Organization, according to a New York Times report published at the end of 2022, during the same time frame that Bragg was seeking to ramp up his prosecution efforts against Trump.

Colangelo, whom the Democrat National Committee reportedly paid for political consulting in 2018, was also once employed in New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office. There, he was involved in her civil case against Trump before a subsequent move to the DOJ, per the Examiner.

On April 30, House Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan demanded “information and documents related to Mr. Colangelo’s employment.”

It reads in part:

Since last year, popularly elected prosecutors—who campaigned for office on the promise of prosecuting President Trump—engaged in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former President of the United States and current leading candidate for that office. New York County District Attorney (DANY) Alvin Bragg is engaged in one such politicized prosecution, which is being led in part by Matthew B. Colangelo, a former senior Justice Department official. Accordingly, given the perception that the Justice Department is assisting in Bragg’s politicized prosecution, we write to request information and documents related to Mr. Colangelo’s employment.

And while Colangelo has ties to Biden’s Justice Department, his wife, Anne Small, was once a member of the White House Counsel’s Office during the Obama administration. She currently “sits on the board of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Legal Defense Fund with Jonathan Soros, according to the NAACP’s website,” as Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebo reported:

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund is a far-left political organization. Among several attacks against Republicans, it recently filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court requesting the disqualification of Trump from campaigning for office. Small, a board member of NAACP, is a former general counsel of the Securities & Exchange Commission and a former member of the White House Counsel’s office during the Obama administration. She graduated from Yale in 1996 and Harvard Law School in 2001.

There is also Justice Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the case. He donated to President Joe Biden’s campaign in 2020 in addition to Democrat groups, as Breitbart News previously reported. Merchan, who has imposed a sweeping gag order on Trump and found him in violation of it ten times, has a daughter named Loren Merchan, who worked on Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2020 campaign, as Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong noted:

…Loren Merchan is president and partner of Authentic Campaigns, a company that runs digital campaigns for Democrat candidates, according to Merchan’s archived LinkedIn account. … According to Merchan’s archived LinkedIn account, she worked as the “Director of Digital Persuasion” for “Kamala Harris For The People” from February 2019 through December 2019 — which was during the 2020 presidential election. And according to the company’s website, the “Biden-Harris” campaign was also a client.