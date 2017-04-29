Mexican Nationals Arrested in Sex-for-Money With Underage Girls Bust

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), human trafficking unit, busted two Mexican nationals for allegedly having sex with two teenage females (ages 14 and 17) in exchange for money.

Breitbart Texas contacted the Carter County jail and verified that the men are Mexican nationals with no U.S. identification documents. Breitbart Texas also contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to determine if enforcement officers issued an immigration detainer and the immigration status of the two suspects. Officials could not immediately respond to this inquiry.

TBI investigators arrested Robelio E. Flores-Rivera (26) and Adan O. Vasquez-Rodriguez (34) and transported them to the Carter County jail in Tennessee. Both are in the jail on a $50,000 bond, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from TBI officials.

Authorities charged Flores-Rivera with aggravated statutory rape, solicitation of a minor, and patronizing prostitution of a minor.

Investigators also charged Vasquez-Rodriguez with statutory rape, solicitation of a minor, and patronizing prostitution of a minor.

TBI officials responded to an inquiry from Breitbart Texas and spokesperson Leslie Earhart wrote in an email, “At this time, we do not have any information to suggest they are connected to an international trafficking organization, however, our investigation remains active and ongoing.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Unit received information from the Knoxville Police Department on Sunday about a possible human trafficking case with two young females. The unit determined the location of the alleged crime – a motel in Elizabethton on Highway 19E.

Special agents from the unit worked with the Elizabethton Police Department, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office headquartered in Washington County and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The District Attorney’s Office serves Washington, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson counties.

Additional charges may be brought depending on the outcome of further investigation.

The arrests were part of “Tennessee’s efforts to hold traffickers accountable,” according to a TBI statement. Officials say the state “leads the nation in its approach to addressing human trafficking.” Their website reports that the state has “proactive legislative efforts,” “comprehensive research projects,” and “an informed, multi-faceted” approach that “continues to evolve.”

The state’s website, www.ItHasToStop.com has resources, including information on how to spot human traffickers.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas.