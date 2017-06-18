Soros-Linked Groups Behind California Ban on Detaining Illegal Immigrants

A plan to ban local and county jails in California from detaining illegal immigrants with immigration detainers is being pushed by open borders organizations. The groups have ties to globalist billionaire George Soros.

As left-wing blog Mother Jones reported, the initiative to protect illegal immigrants would be included in the California state budget. The proposal makes it illegal for local or county jails from entering into agreements with federal immigration authorities to protect Americans from illegal immigrant crime.

Coincidentally, the two organizations pushing the plan behind the scenes have links to Soros and his infamous Open Society Foundation, which serves as a slush-fund to enrich left-wing social justice and open borders groups.

For instance, the Immigrant Legal Resource Center (ILRC), which is promoting the plan, has taken grant money from Soros’ Open Society Foundation since at least 2009 when it received $200,000 from Soros.

In 2012, ILRC took even more money from the Open Society Foundation, receiving more than $1.8 million from Soros that year.

The other open borders organization behind the pro-illegal immigrant California plan is the Community Initiatives for Visiting Immigrants in Confinement (CIVIC) This group also has staff ties to Soros.

CIVIC staffer Tina Shull runs the organization’s “storytelling projects,” while also being a recipient of the Soros Justice Fellowship, a Soros-funded grant department that gives out anywhere between $58,700 to $110,250 to specific individuals for social justice advocacy.

CIVIC’s co-executive director Christina Fialho told Mother Jones in an interview that California potential ban on detaining illegal immigrants was a “powerful first step” in the state’s overall agenda to oppose President Trump’s agenda.

This is not the first California initiative this year that Soros-linked organizations have pushed. Breitbart Texas reported in May that the Soros-funded Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE) pushed legislation forcing landlords to rent to illegal immigrants, even after they know their immigration status.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.