Gingrich: If Chicago Beating Had Been Done to an African-American By Four Whites, Every Liberal Would Be Outraged

. @NewtGingrich : If this beating had been done to an African American by 4 whites, every liberal in the country would be outraged pic.twitter.com/5TOO4m2oHb

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said if a Facebook live video showing assailants beating a victim had been done by four whites to an African-American instead of by four blacks to a white, there would be more outrage.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“If this had been done to an African-American by four whites, every liberal in the country would be outraged and there would be no question it is a hate crime,” Gingrich said. “So, let’s be clear about this. We are right at the edge of a terrible period, which I know President-elect Donald Trump wants to avoid, of having the deep bitter division in the communities that makes America hard to govern.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor