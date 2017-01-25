Ryan: We’ll ‘Front the Money Up’ for Border Wall, Cost Is Between $8-14 Billion

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “For the Record,” House Speaker Representative Paul Ryan (R-WI) stated that while there are “a lot of different ways of getting Mexico to contribute” to the construction of a border wall, and defining how Mexico pays for it, “we’re going to pay for it, and front the money up,” and stated the cost would be somewhere between $8-14 billion.

Ryan said, “Well, first off, we’re going to pay for it, and front the money up, but I do think that there are various ways, of as you know — I know your follow-up question is, ‘Is Mexico going to pay for the wall?’ There’s a lot of different ways of getting Mexico to contribute to doing this, and there are different ways of defining how exactly they pay for it. Point is, he has a promise that he made to the American people, which is to secure our border. A wall is a big part of that. We agree with that goal, and we will be working with him to finance construction of a physical barrier, including the wall, on the southern border.”

Ryan was then given a cost estimate ranging between $8-14 billion for the cost of the wall, which he said is “about right.”

