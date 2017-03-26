GOP Rep Jordan: Freedom Caucus ‘Did the Country a Favor’ in Killing AHCA

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this weekend’s broadcast “Fox News Sunday,” House Freedom Caucus vice chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) said the Freedom Caucus did the “country a favor” when they refused to support the House Republican health care bill.

Jordan said, “Let’s get back to work and do what we told the voters we would do. Remember this bill — 17 percent of the country approved of this bill. Maybe the fact that we opposed it, we did that country a favor because this bill didn’t repeal Obamacare. This bill didn’t do what we told the American people we would do. Let’s be responsible, get back to work and do what we told the American people what we were going to accomplish which is repeal Obamacare and replace it with a patient-centered health care program.”

