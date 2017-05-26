Scarborough: Trump Is What Some Would Call the ‘Ugly American’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough reacted to President Donald Trump apparently pushing Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic out of the way at this week’s NATO summit in Brussels and said during his overseas trip, Trump has acted like “what some in Europe would call’ the ugly American.”

Partial transcript as follows:

SCARBOROUGH: President Trump, he kind of struck a really different tone on Sunday when he was in Saudi Arabia, and actually even when he was in Israel compared to how he actually talks to our allies in Europe. The President’s “America first” policy was on full display in Belgium. Look at this, manhandling the representative from Montenegro and reportedly calling the German ‘very, very bad.’ Look at this move.

DEUTSCH: This is amazing. “Get out of the way!”

HAASS: Gives a whole new meaning to America first.

SCARBOROUGH: That is what some in Europe would call “the ugly American,” that sort of action. And then he ripped off the poor president of France. He’s a young guy, Macron. He tore his arm off.

GEIST: He pulls you. That’s his move.

SCARBOROUGH: He tried it on Gorsuch. Gorsuch was “No, I’m going to stay right here.”