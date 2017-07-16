Al Gore: Trump Just Tweets — He Is ‘Not Getting Anything Done’

Sunday on “CBS Sunday Morning,” former Vice President Al Gore said President Donald Trump was spending every day writing “another set of tweets” and they’re not getting anything done.

Partial transcript as follows:

COWAN: You’ve spent half your life in politics, some of it at the highest levels …

GORE: Second-highest level.

COWAN: Second-highest level. Excuse me, Mr. Vice President, that’s right. What do you make of this young administration so far?

GORE: Every day it’s another set of tweets and another set of controversies, and they’re not getting anything done.