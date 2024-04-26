Only 13 percent believe former President Donald Trump is being treated the same as other “criminal defendants,” a Friday CNN poll found.

The survey appears to confirm Trump’s argument that efforts to bankrupt and throw him in jail are politically motivated by the White House.

“This is a witch hunt and it’s a shame and it comes out of Washington,” Trump told reporters on Monday. “It’s in coordination with Washington, everything, including the DA’s office; it’s in coordination with Washington.”

The poll also found:

34 percent said Trump is being treated more harshly than other defendants

34 percent said Trump is being treated more leniently than other defendants

19 percent said they had not heard enough to say

0 percent had no opinion

In addition, the poll found that a majority of Americans were not confident in a fair outcome for the president:

Only 44 percent had confidence in the jury chosen for the case to “be able to reach a fair verdict”

56 percent were skeptical that a “fair outcome is in the cards”

The CNN poll sampled 1,212 adults from April 18-23 and has a 3.4-point margin of error.

Matthew Colangelo, an former Biden Justice Department (DOJ) official, delivered the prosecution’s opening statement on Monday in the Trump criminal trial.

Democrat New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office recently hired Colangelo, a former senior DOJ official, who spent years targeting Trump at his previous job, the Washington Examiner reported:

Bragg did not hire Colangelo for his white-collar prosecutorial experience, which was lacking at the time he joined Bragg’s office. Rather, Bragg valued Colangelo’s “broad knowledge” of the Trump Organization, according to a New York Times report published at the end of 2022, during the same time frame that Bragg was seeking to ramp up his prosecution efforts against Trump. Before his most recent stint at the DOJ, Colangelo had worked for Attorney General Letitia James, who investigated Trump for three years before bringing a massive civil lawsuit against Trump and the Trump Organization in the fall of 2022. During his time in James’s office, Colangelo was involved in Trump’s civil case and also led federal initiatives, which involved, at the time, filing lawsuits against the Trump administration, as well as investigating the Trump Foundation.

Only about one-third of American adults believe Trump did something illegal regarding the case, an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found Tuesday.

The case is New York v. Trump, No. 71543-23, in the New York Supreme Court for New York County.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.