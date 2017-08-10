SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Trump Thanks Putin for Kicking Out US Embassy Staff — ‘Now We Have a Smaller Payroll’

by Pam Key10 Aug 20170

Thursday at his Bedminster, NJ golf club, President Donald Trump thanked President Vladimir Putin for ordering  755 U.S. diplomats out of Russia in a reaction to Congress passing a new tough Russian sanctions bill.

Trump said, “I want to thank him because we’re trying to cut down our payroll. As far as I’m concerned I’m very thankful that he let go of a large number of people because now we have a smaller payroll.”

