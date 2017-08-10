Trump Thanks Putin for Kicking Out US Embassy Staff — ‘Now We Have a Smaller Payroll’

Thursday at his Bedminster, NJ golf club, President Donald Trump thanked President Vladimir Putin for ordering 755 U.S. diplomats out of Russia in a reaction to Congress passing a new tough Russian sanctions bill.
Trump said, “I want to thank him because we’re trying to cut down our payroll. As far as I’m concerned I’m very thankful that he let go of a large number of people because now we have a smaller payroll.”
