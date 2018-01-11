Megyn Kelly: Some Women Want to Be Fat-Shamed

Thursday on NBC’s “Today” while interviewing “Fit Mom” blogger Maria Kang, host Megyn Kelly joked about being “fat-shamed.”

Kelly said, “Some of us want to be shamed. When I was in law school, I was gaining weight, I said to my stepfather, ‘If you see me going into that kitchen one more time, you say, ‘Where you going, fat ass?’ And it works!”

(h/t New York Post)

