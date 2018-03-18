Fmr Clinton Pollster Mark Penn: Conor Lamb Came Out Against Nancy Pelosi and Won

Former Clinton pollster Mark Penn weighed in on Pennsylvania’s 16th congressional district special election result, crediting Rep.-elect Conor Lamb’s (D-PA) victory to the candidate going against the far left like Nancy Pelosi.

“[A]fter so much talk that the party was moving to Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders [the special Pennsylvania congressional election] really reaffirms the power of a centrist Democrat,” Penn told New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable” host John Catsimatidis. “I mean, Conor Lamb really took a lot of centrist positions. He backed a lot of what President Trump was saying. And he came out explicitly against Nancy Pelosi.”

He continued, “So, for me, the lesson was not so much Democrat or Republican as centrism over extreme left or right. … I don’t think that lesson will be learned from one election. But if there’s any message, we should never forget this is a centrist country. And whoever owns the center wins. And whoever really goes too far to the right or too far to the left invariably, eventually loses.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent