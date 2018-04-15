Comey Wife: ‘I Wanted a Woman President Really Badly, and I Supported Hillary Clinton’

During an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, former FBI Director James Comey’s wife, Patrice, confessed that she supported Hillary Clinton and was “devastated” when Donald Trump won.

“I wanted a woman president really badly, and I supported Hillary Clinton,” Patrice Failor Comey told Stephanopoulos. “A lot of my friends worked for her. And I was devastated when she lost.”

James Comey admitted that his wife and girls all took part in the Women’s March in response to Donald Trump’s election.

“My wife and girls marched in the Women’s March, the day after President Trump’s inauguration,” he said. “At least my four daughters — probably all five of my kids, wanted Hillary Clinton to be the first woman president. I know my amazing spouse did.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent