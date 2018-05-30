Samantha Bee to Ivanka: ‘Do Something About Your Dad’s Immigration Practices, You Feckless C*nt’

On Wednesday’s “Full Frontal” on TBS, host Samantha Bee slammed the Trump administration over separating children from their families at the border and urged Ivanka Trump “do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless c*nt.”

Bee said, “Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week. You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c*nt. He listens to you. Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to fucking stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?”

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo