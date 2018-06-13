Scarborough: Republican Party Primary Voters ‘Have Devolved into a Trumpist Cult’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough opened his show by taking a jab at voters in South Carolina’s first congressional district for electing State Rep. Katie Arrington to represent the GOP over incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC).

Scarborough touted Sanford’s bona fides as a congressman and noted that he survived politically despite his 2009 so-called Appalachian Trail scandal, and had been committed to conservative issues including tax policy since arriving on the national scene in 1994.

However, given Sanford was able to make a comeback, but not survive his attacks on President Donald Trump, Scarborough deemed GOP primary voters to be a “Trumpist cult.”

“Why don’t we just start to say it has devolved into a cult?” Scarborough said. “Primary voters in the Republican Party have devolved into a Trumpist cult.”

