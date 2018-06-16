Brooks: You End Up With Border Family Separations When Admin Doesn’t Have ‘Compassion’ or ‘Empathy’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks reacted to the separation of families at the border by stating, “If you take qualities like affection, mercy, charity, compassion, empathy out of an administration, you wind up with policies like this.”

Brooks said, “If you take qualities like affection, mercy, charity, compassion, empathy out of an administration, you wind up with policies like this. Administrations of the past could have done this. The law sort of allows it. … But they — every other administration said, it’s just not who we are. We don’t separate families. Maybe there’s a legal pretext, but we don’t do that. And that’s because there’s some native compassion and empathy. And that’s been drained out of this policy. And it’s abhorrent.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett