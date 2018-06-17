Coulter Warns Trump on Immigration, Border: ‘Don’t Fall for the Actor Children’

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “The Next Revolution,” conservative commentator and author Ann Coulter advised President Donald Trump not to “fall for the actor children” at the border and cited a New Yorker article describing children with scripts and coaching to make situations appear worse.

“I would also say one other thing, these child actors weeping and crying on all the other networks 24/7 right now: do not fall for it, Mr. President. I get very nervous about the president getting his news from TV,” said Coulter.

She continued, “A New Yorker article … not a conservative publication, they describe how these kids, these kids are being coached. They’re given scripts to read by liberals, according to the New Yorker. Don’t fall for the actor children.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent