Kamala Harris: Separating Families ‘Unconscionable,’ ‘Not Reflective of Who We Are’

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) called for Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen to resign over the administration’s “unconscionable” immigration policies.

Harris said those actions were “not reflective of who we are as a country.”

Harris said, “They need to end this policy. It is unconscionable, it is immoral, it is wrong, and it is unnecessary. I think there is no question that it has become very evident to many many people who have been watching the images that this it is not reflective of who we are as a country. It has got to stop. Full stop. It has got to stop.”

On Nielsen, Harris said, “I think she should resign. I think she is not equipped—based on her conduct, based on the procedures and policies she is promulgating. I don’t think she is equipped to do the job the way that it needs to be done, which is that there should be values that are at play that are consistent with who we say we are as Americans. The government should be in the business of keeping families together, not tearing families apart, not tearing children from their parents.”

