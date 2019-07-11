Haim Saban, a billionaire media mogul and mega-donor to the Democrat Party, eviscerated 2020 White House contender Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in a recent interview, slamming him as a “Communist” and “disaster zone.”

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Saban praised the crowded field of Democrat primary candidates but signaled out Sanders as the sole contender he strongly dislikes, citing his frequent attacks on the “billionaire class.”

“I profoundly dislike Bernie Sanders, and you can write it. I don’t give a hoot. He’s a Communist under the cover of being a socialist. He thinks that every billionaire is a crook,” Saban lamented.” He calls us ‘the billionaire class.’ And he attacks us indiscriminately. ‘It’s the billionaire class, the bad guys.’ This is how communists think. So, 22 are great. One is a disaster zone.”

Israeli-born Saban then blasted the Independent Vermont senator’s stance on Israel, wondering out loud if he is “out of your freaking mind” in claiming to support the Jewish state despite his voting record and public statements.

“I can’t deny the impact that Bernie has had on the Democratic Party,” Saban conceded. “I love it when Bernie says, ‘I recognize Israel’s right to exist.’ That’s how he expresses his support of Israel. Well, thank you so very much. Are you out of your freaking mind? Oh, I’m allowed to live. Hallelujah, praise the lord.”

Saban also took aim at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) hyperbolic comments regarding the Jewish state’s security concerns.

“AOC made a statement: ‘There’s a massacre in Gaza,’ said Saban. “She was asked a question related to what’s going on between Israel and the Palestinians, and she said, ‘Well, I’m going to have to study this.’ So, here she made a statement that is pretty scary and pretty compelling but misinformed. Why don’t you go study and then make a statement?”

Saban — who backed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election — also offered praise for President Trump’s decision to recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the U.S. Embassy to the holy city. “There are some steps that he took that I am very pleased with, and there are some steps that he took that could’ve been taken but in a broader context,” he said.