New Age guru and Democrat presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson said at the Democrat debate on Tuesday in Detroit that the “wonkiness” of the nine other Democrats on the stage won’t defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Williamson, a best-selling author of metaphysical self-help books, made the remarks when she was asked about her response to the water crisis that is still ongoing in Flint, Michigan.

“Flint is just the tip of the iceberg,” Williamson said. “I was just in Denmark, South Carolina where there is a lot of talk about it being the next Flint.”

Williamson trashed President Donald Trump’s environmental policies and said they hurt minorities and other vulnerable communities.

“We have an administration that has gutted the Clean Water Act,” Williamson said. “We have communities, particularly communities of color and disadvantaged communities all over this country, who are suffering from environmental injustice.

Williamson said:

This is part of the dark underbelly of American society. The racism, the bigotry and the entire conversation that we’re having here tonight — if you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark physic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country than I’m afraid the Democrats are going to see some very dark days.

“We need to say it like it is,” Williamson said. “It’s bigger than Flint. It’s all over this country. It’s particularly people of color; it’s particularly people who do not have the money to fight back.”

“And if the Democrats don’t start saying it, then why would those people feel that they’re there for us, and if they don’t feel it they won’t vote for us and Donald Trump will win,” Williamson said.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter