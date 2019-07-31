Longshot 2020 White House hopeful and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was heckled by a protester during his opening remarks during the Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday evening.

The protester appears to have shouted “Fire Pantaleo,” referring to NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo implicated in the chokehold death of Eric Garner, an African American man killed in 2014.

De Blasio thought by mentioning “stop-and-frisk” that it was going to be a clean opening for him. But a protester yelling “Fire Pantaleo” at the end meant that it was not #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/yRcZOMOsZe — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) August 1, 2019

Sen. Cory Booker’s opening statement was also interrupted by “Fire Pantaleo” chants.

De Blasio is under pressure from the Garner family and civil rights groups to fire Pantaleo. Earlier this month, Justice Department prosecutors announced they will not file charges against the officer.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.