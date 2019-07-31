Kamala Harris Flip-Flops on Dodgers vs. Giants at Democrat Debate Walk-thru

DETROIT, Michigan — Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) wore a Los Angeles Dodgers hat instead of a San Francisco Giants hat at the walkthrough prior to the second night of the second Democratic debate in Detroit on Wednesday.

ABC News’ Zohreen Adamjee spotted the switch:

Baseball fans may have something to speculate about today:@KamalaHarris came to her CNN walk-through in a @Dodgers cap. Except….she’s is a @SFGiants fan (interview below) She’s an intentional woman-and so supporters could see this as a signal: “I’m on the winning team” pic.twitter.com/CDHt1NlaRQ — Zohreen (@Zohreen) July 31, 2019

The Sacramento Bee added:

Harris spokeswoman Kirsten Allen told the Bee that despite the hat, Harris wasn’t changing sides. “She’s a Giants fan. She had to borrow a hat today because she didn’t bring one,” Allen said. … Despite her Bay Area allegiance, this isn’t the first time the junior senator from California has shown support for the Dodgers. In 2017, Harris made a wager with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz that the Dodgers would win the World Series against the Astros. She later lost that bet.

Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee for president, famously faced criticism for becoming a New York Yankees fan after identifying as a life-long Cubs fan. She later explained that she grew tired of watching the Cubs lose.

Harris has faced criticism for flip-flopping on a number of issues, such as whether she wants to eliminate private health insurance and whether she wants to decriminalize illegal border crossings.

