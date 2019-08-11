New Age guru and presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson believes her fellow Democrats and “an ancient strain of misogyny” are at work to keep her out of the next debate in September.

“There’s [a] well-strategized effort to smear me,” Williamson told DailyMail while the candidate took part in the traditional Iowa Wing Ding dinner fundraiser on Friday.

‘It’s very frustrating because I like to think on the left we don’t do things like that,” Williamson said. “So it’s been a bit of a wake-up call.”

“But apparently there’s some very powerful forces that want to make sure I’m not in that third debate so I must be doing something right if they’ve worked so hard to create that,” Williamson said.

But while she blames her peers, she did not name them in the DailyMail report.

Williamson’s campaign has been haunted by some of her previous stances on issues such as an anti-vaccine stance and negative remarks about anti-depressants, which she has said are mischaracterizations.

“I’m a Jew,” Williamson said in the DailyMail report. “I go to the doctor. This idea of me not being for medicine is preposterous.”

“It is it is a characterization, a mischaracterization, a caricature … that clearly somebody finds to their political benefit to create and spread,” Williamson said.

But so far it is the requirements to qualify for the next debate holding Williamson back. She is currently short 13,000 unique donors of the 130,000 required and a 2 percent showing in four approved polls.

The deadline to meet those requirements is Aug. 28.

‘I’m in it,” Williamson said. “And as long as my heart says I’m in it, I’m in it.”

