The richest Democrat seeking to make Donald J. Trump move out of the White House is billionaire Tom Steyer, but most of the other 2020 presidential candidates are reportedly worth a million dollars, and many worth much more.

Forbes magazine put together the list of the candidates and their net worth that reports many of those pushing socialist policies have become wealthy thanks to American capitalism:

Forbes dug into the details—examining financial disclosure statements, scouring local real estate records and calculating pension benefits—to figure out the finances of the 2020 candidates. There were some surprises. Bernie is a millionaire. So is “middle-class Joe” Biden. Elizabeth Warren is richer than both of them, worth an estimated $12 million. But she’s a long way from John Delaney, whose $200 million fortune makes him twice as wealthy as every other Democratic candidate not named Tom Steyer. The hedge fund tycoon, who announced his candidacy in July 2019, is worth an estimated $1.6 billion. We reached out to all of the candidates. No one, not even the Democrats who spend the most time bashing Trump for his financial dealings, answered every question.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), who is also an attorney, reportedly has a net worth of $15 million.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who along with Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) is the most left-leaning of the field of Democrat candidates and advocates for universal health care and education and the Green New Deal, is reportedly worth $12 million.

The leading Democrat candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, is reportedly worth $9 million.

Also in the Top 10 at #6 was Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) with a reported net worth of $6 million.

Former Congressman and retired United States Navy Vice Admiral Joe Sestak (D-PA) is reportedly worth $6 million.

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) has a reported net worth of $4 million.

Both New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Sanders have reported net worths of $2.5 million.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee, who also worked as an attorney, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), both have a reported net worth of $2 million.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Montana Governor Steve Bullock, are both attorneys and have a reported net worth of $1.5 million.

New Age guru and author Marianne Williamson has a reported net worth of $1.5 million, and rounding out the list of millionaires with a reported net worth of $1 million are Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

The other candidates with a reported net worth less than $1 million are Julian Castro ($700,000), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) ($500,00), and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) (500,000).

The candidate with the least reported net worth in South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at $100,000.

“Forbes held off on estimating the net worth of three 2020 candidates—John Hickenlooper, William Weld, and Wayne Messam—who have not yet filed financial disclosure reports with the federal government,” Forbes reported.

