OANN Host Graham Ledger Mulls Challenge to Scott Peters in CA-52

One America News Network (OANN) host Graham Ledger may challenge incumbent Democrat Rep. Scott Peters in California’s 52nd congressional district, a sign that Republicans increasingly believe control of the U.S. House of Representatives is in play in 2020.

The 52nd district was once thought of as a swing district, and Peters faced a tough challenge from former San Diego city council member Carl DeMaio in 2014. However, in the last two elections, Peters has been re-elected comfortably.

In this election cycle, with voters increasingly worried about the leftward drift of the Democratic Party under the influence of radicals like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and others, Republicans are cautiously optimistic that political momentum may swing back in their direction.

Though a presidential year is likely to bring out liberal voters in deep-blue California, the 52nd — which includes many of San Diego’s military bases — could also see conservatives come out to support President Donald Trump.

In a statement announcing the formation of an exploratory committee, Ledger — a two-time Emmy winner who hosts the daily Ledger Report on OANN — said: “I am honored and humbled at the prospect of installing true constitutionally-based representation of San Diego in Washington, D.C. For too long, the hard-working people in America’s Finest City have been neglected by partisan, establishment temporary politicians who care more about their political party and power than We The People. If I do run, then my goal would be to serve the people and then go home!”

