A partial transcript is as follows:

BROOKE BALDWIN: [Joe Biden] is the frontrunner, in part, because of his support from African-Americans in this country. Maybe it’s generational, maybe it’s older folks. Why?

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: He was the first vice president of the first black president. When I look at Joe Biden and I look at ’94 crime bill, the ’88 crack laws, that’s not being in support of African-Americans at all.

BROOKE BALDWIN: But, he has support among Black Americans and I’m curious with you guys because [The Breakfast Club] is like the go-to spot for a lot of those candidates and we know Joe Biden’s been in New York. When is he on your show?

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Joe Biden has offered to send his surrogate, so that tells me a lot about what Joe Biden thinks about our audience. I think Joe Biden might be suffering from that same white entitlement and privilege and ego where he’s just that old school white male who feels like ‘hey man, they need me, I don’t need them or I’ve got them already.’ That’s not respect.

BROOKE BALDWIN: Would you like to have him on if he offered?

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Yeah, absolutely.

BROOKE BALDWIN: What’s your number one question for him?

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: I got questions about the ‘94 crime bill. I got questions about, you know, the ‘88 crack laws. I got questions about giving the eulogy at Strom Thurmond’s funeral and saying Strom Thurmond was a great man. I want to know why you thought these segregationists were great.