Live Updates*** Democrats Debate in Houston

Presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar will debate on Thursday evening in Houston, Texas, at Texas Southern University.

ABC’s David Muir, George Stephanopoulos, and Linsey Davis will moderate the debate with Univision anchor Jorge Ramos.

All times eastern.

7:50 PM: The candidates are being introduced and walking on stage.

7:45 PM: Yang’s surprise: He’ll announce a raffle for $1,000/month for 12 families. Campaign will get way more than $120,000 worth of new contacts/donations (people buying MATH merch, etc.) from people who have never voted before and are not on anyone else’s lists.

NEW: Andrew Yang to announce $120,000 giveaway in his opening statement tonight. 10 families will be randomly selected to receive $1,000/mo as part of a pilot program for Yang’s UBI plan. Ppl will be able to enter the online raffle starting tn for a week https://t.co/igms7GEIzb — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) September 12, 2019

Yang has pilot programs w/ 3 families out of his own pocket already. This would expand it and would come from campaign funds instead. A campaign source told me it will last the full year even if Yang isn’t the nominee. — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) September 12, 2019

7:30 PM: Thirty minutes until game time:

The stage is set… 90 minutes until the @ABC/@UnivisionNews debate! Tune in at 8pm EST pic.twitter.com/vbOm1gQQr8 — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 12, 2019

7:15 PM:

Joel interviews Rahm Emanuel about Medicare for All:

7:05 PM: Breitbart’s Matt Boyle previews debate:

Don’t forget to follow Joel Pollak and Kristina Wong, who are at the Houston debate:

Trump campaign banner flies over #DemocraticDebate at ⁦@TexasSouthern⁩: “Socialism will kill Houston’s economy! Vote Trump 2020” pic.twitter.com/xAnawUHopF — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) September 12, 2019

Two big issue groups outside the #DemocraticDebate at @TexasSouthern: the anti-abortion protesters and charter school supporters. pic.twitter.com/THY319xcee — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) September 12, 2019

Hmm… no trash cans or recycling bins, perhaps for safety reasons, so security at ⁦@TexasSouthern⁩ are just tossing plastic bottles and cardboard fans over the perimeter fence and onto the lawn outside #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/zJEmSDaUdW — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) September 12, 2019

Beto O’Rourke also has a large and visible contingent at the #DemocraticDebate at ⁦@TexasSouthern⁩. This lady had a ⁦@BetoORourke⁩ dress made. pic.twitter.com/EWoK6ebo8U — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) September 12, 2019

So far, the #YangGang is the largest contingent of supporters for any candidate at the #DemocraticDebate at @TexasSouthern. But no one seems to know what surprise @AndrewYang has planned. Will he walk onstage nude? “I wouldn’t oppose that,” says a female supporter pic.twitter.com/8VK0Se9Y3K — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) September 12, 2019

More robotic talk from Team Kamala:

Here’s how Kamala Harris plans to “define her lane” tonight according to a campaign adviser: pic.twitter.com/9yAF2Apeni — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) September 12, 2019

Interesting Andrew Yang debate prep strategy:

Rather than relying on aides or other politicians to play his opponents, as is customary, the offbeat, web-savvy 44-year-old outsider hired a cast of real actors and actresses to put him through the wringer for two-and-a-half hours at the Signature Theatre in Manhattan. Yang invited a few dozen of his donors to play the audience, and they were instructed to treat the candidate like he had no business being on a presidential debate stage. “You’re not Yang Gang right now. You’re a DNC donor, a longtime DNC donor that just wishes we’d all shut up and have Biden as our president right now,” a campaign aide instructed the audience. To Yang’s right, Kamala Harris’ impersonator, wearing a sharp black jacket and pearls, imitated the former attorney general’s prosecutorial style, waving her signature pointed finger to prosecute her case. To Yang’s left, the Beto O’Rourke performer mimicked the former congressman’s straining, hoarse speech with thumb-on-fist flourishes. Cory Booker’s understudy, who was white, gave a stirring rendition of the senator’s sermonizing tone. The actor with the stage name Bernie Sanders waved his arms wildly and spoke with a passable Brooklyn timbre, but had a nicer suit and flashier tie. Joe Biden’s performer broke character with his crisp diction.

